«Далека війна»: Україна очима албанської художниці

Сьогодні, 21:01 Переглядів: 278

Днями у Тірані пройшла виставка албанської художниці Бруку Вело з красномовною назвою «Далека війна». Подія відбулася у сквері Режда за підтримки місцевої громадської організації DoArt.

Роботи художниці виконані олівцем, вони прості - але водночас вражають глибиною розуміння теми, точно відображаючи страшну реальність, у якій живе український народ. Критик Рігель Ризай так так пише про ці картини:

«Живопис - це ремесло сліпої людини», - каже Пабло Пікассо, - «художник малює не те, що бачить, а те, що відчуває, ті почуття, в яких зізнається сам собі».

Двоє чоловіків тримають свічки; дорога через пагорб, на якому лежить відірвана рука; поламана наслідками війни іграшка - або дитина; жінка-воїн; пустельні пейзажі та руїни; дівчина на весіллі; люди, які несуть снаряди; рятувальники за роботою; людина, яка не може втримати крик болю; тварина, яку вбило ракетою і хлопчик з лавровим вінком, що несе в руках бомбу, - ось мотиви малюнків Бруку Вело, молодої художниці з широким сітоглядом. Ці малюнки - про війну, яка далека суто географічно, але може наблизитися дуже швидко, якщо людство не почне діяти, і їх потрібно розглядати саме через призму слів Пікассо».

«Чоловік, що грає на піаніно, зображений у трьох кольорах, без обличча. Він уособлює увесь вир почуттів, які митець не може тримати в собі і виражає через своє творіння. Цей мотив є вічним: взаємодія творення (мистецтва) і руйнування (війни). Якщо ми подивимось на твори в галузі живопису через призму історії, то побачимо, що справжій геній розквітає у часи великих випробувань, війн та диктатури. Безсумнівно, не тільки тема, обрана Бруку Вело, робить малюнки зрозумілими, але й ті почуття, які вони передають».

Під час бесіди пані Вело висловила підтримку українському народу:

- Тримайтеся, будьте сильними! Світло завжди перемагає темряву.

Мисткиня прагне допомогти Україні у цьому протистоянні, і кошти з продажу власних картин і репродукцій планує направити на допомогу ЗСУ.

Більше про творчість Бруку Вело можна дізнатися з її сторінки у Facebook.





"Far war": Ukraine through the eyes of an Albanian artist

An exhibition of the Albanian artist Bruku Velo with the eloquent title "Far War" was held in Tirana few days ago. The event took place in park Reja with the support of the local public organization DoArt.

The artist's works are made in pencil, they are simple - but at the same time they impress with the depth of understanding of the topic, accurately reflecting the terrible reality in which the Ukrainian people live nowdays.

Critic Rigel Ryzai writes about this exhibition:

"Painting is the craft of a blind man", says Pablo Picasso, "he paints not what he sees, but what he feels, what he confesses to himself that he is feeling". Two men light candles expressed as if on a negative strip; landscape of a road across a hill obstructed by a dead hand; the baby-toy broken by the consequences of the war; a warrior woman; desert landscapes and ruins; a girl at a wedding half left; projectile carriers; dismantlers; the mouth that cannot hold the cry of pain; the animal dead from the shells and, among the most special, the little one with a laurel wreath carrying a shell in his hands - these are the motifs of the pencil drawings of Bruku Velo, a young artist with far-reaching worldviews. These drawings with a current theme of geographically distant war, which necessarily carries the possibility of an imminent war if we are not careful to read our actions, human egos or even political egos, must be seen through the lens of Picasso's statement."



"The pianist in three colors and without facial details symbolizes the anxiety that needs to be discharged through a keyboard, and this is a universal finding: the coexistence of creation (art) and destruction (war). If we take a panoramic look at the creations in the field of painting, drawing, graphics, it is already proven that art has been protected more, genius and magnificent, in times of great political pressures, distortions and cultural lessons for the sake of hegemonic interests and ruling. Undoubtedly, it is not only the theme chosen by Bruku Velo that makes the drawings clear, but also the feeling they convey."



During the conversation, Ms. Velo expressed her support for the Ukrainian people:

- Hold on, be strong! Light always defeats darkness.

The artist wants to help Ukraine in this confrontation, and she plans to use the funds from the sale of her paintings and reproductions to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

You can learn more about Bruku Velo's art on Facebook.





